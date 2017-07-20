Angola: National Prize for Culture, Arts Gains Two New Categories

Luanda — Cultural Journalism and Popular Cultural Festivals were the two new categories introduced in the 2017 edition of National Award for Culture and Arts to be chaired by anthropologist Virgílio Coelho, according to the Order No. 163/17 of July 4 of this year.

The document was delivered Wednesday to the press during a meeting chaired by the State Secretary for Culture, Cornelio Caley, aimed also to present the jury members for the competing categories.

Check the list of integrating jury members:

Luís Mendonça and Cremilda de Lima (literature category), Francisco Van-Dúnem (Van) and Marcela Martins Costa (Plastic Arts), Dionísio Rocha and Dina Santos (music).

Isabel André and Adelino Caracol (theater), Laritza Salomé Marques Carlos and Domingos Nguizani (dancing).

For the Cinema and Audiovisual subject, Tomás Ferreira and Marisol Correia Kadiegi.

Still appointed were Constância da Rosa Ferreira de Ceita and Virgílio Coelho to Research in Human and Social Sciences), Cristóvão Mário Kajibanga and Marcelina Gomes (Popular Cultural Festivals) and the category of Cultural Journalism went to Mara Dalva delgado Van-Dúnem and Rodrigo José Pedro Filipe.

The ceremony for distinction of the competitors to 2017 Edition will take place in September.

The National Prize for Culture and Arts is the key distinction of the Angolan State in this sector aimed at encouraging artistic and cultural creation.