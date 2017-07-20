17 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Public Protector Not As Easy to Remove As a 'Typo'

analysis By Pierre De Vos

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's handling of the investigation into the lifeboat provided to Bankorp has raised serious questions about the extent of her legal knowledge and her judgment. This has led some people to call for her removal from office. But one should think twice before calling for the removal of somebody from an office whose independence is guaranteed by the Constitution.

When Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report into the government's failure to recover the money paid by the Reserve Bank as a "lifeboat" to Bankorp, anyone with even a smattering of legal knowledge who has not been captured by the Guptas immediately knew that the report was a legal disaster.

The report did not only make findings which, at least on the face of it, was not justified by the evidence presented. It also ordered Parliament to amend the Constitution to change the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank, something the Public Protector is not legally empowered to do.

The report has seriously tarnished the image of the Public Protector. When parties turned to the courts to challenge the report, she immediately caved in and conceded that she did not have the power to order Parliament...

