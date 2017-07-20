Kenya: Cheeky Advice From One Fan 'Compels' TV Presenter Willis Raburu to Hit the Gym

Citizen TV's Willis Raburu has hit the gym where he has been going hard while documenting his weight loss journey online.

Raburu seems to have heeded to a rare advice given by one of his fans online on Friday when Citizen TV posted a message on Facebook that the presenter was unwell.

The Facebook user advised the newly-wed to hit the gym and lose some weight to as to be able to handle his marital responsibilities well.

Raburu who hosts the Friday music show 10 Over 10 was missing in action last week prompting his employer to update fans on his whereabouts.

The post elicited mixed reactions with the most liked and replied to comment being the one in which he was advised to keep fit.

Raburu has been gyming for the last few weeks and even posts snippets of his workout and healthy eating choices online.