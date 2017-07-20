20 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cheeky Advice From One Fan 'Compels' TV Presenter Willis Raburu to Hit the Gym

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Willis Raburu/Instagram
Willis Raburu.
By Mwende Kasujja

Citizen TV's Willis Raburu has hit the gym where he has been going hard while documenting his weight loss journey online.

Raburu seems to have heeded to a rare advice given by one of his fans online on Friday when Citizen TV posted a  message on Facebook that the presenter was unwell.

The Facebook user advised the newly-wed to hit the gym and lose some weight to as to be able to handle his marital responsibilities well.

Raburu who hosts the Friday music show 10 Over 10 was missing in action last week prompting his employer to update fans on his whereabouts.

The post elicited mixed reactions with the most liked and replied to comment being the one in which he was advised to keep fit.

Raburu has been gyming for the last few weeks and even posts snippets of his workout and healthy eating choices online.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.