18 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tour De France for Dummies Stage 16 - No Mandela Day Fairy Tale for Team DD

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Passively interested in cycling? Nothing more than a passing patriotic interest in how the South Africans are getting on in the Tour de France? Our daily wrap is for people just like you. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Mandela Day 2015 holds fond memories for those who follow cycling with a passing interest. Stephen Cummings, riding for Qhubeka, won Stage 14 at the Tour de France. For those who like sentimentality, it was a wonderful moment.

This year's tour has been much tougher for Team Dimension Data (riding for Qhubeka). They lost Mark Cavendish early on and have been ever-so-close to a stage win on several occasions - and Tuesday was no different.

Edvald Boasson Hagen finished within a spoke from stage winner Michael Matthews as yet another Australian crushed a South African sporting dream.

What happened on Stage 16?

It was pretty steady away for most of the race. Well, as steady away as people cycling for long distances after almost three weeks can be. What we're trying to say is: nobody elbowed anyone and nobody was booted out of the race.

Conditions were tough, with riders battling strong winds from all directions at times. For the final 20km, the peloton...

South Africa

President Macron Did Not Slur Against Africans, France Says

France has refuted recent media allegations that President Emmanuel Macron made a controversial and racist remark… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.