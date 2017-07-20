A SWAPO Party verification team assigned to the Khomas region will investigate the involvement of business partners Desmond Amunyela and Lazarus Jacobs in the regional conference.

Last week, Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba said the team made up of Nahas Angula, as chairperson, Erkki Nghimtina and Immanuel Ngatjizeko, will meet national leaders assigned to Khomas and the regional executive committee to investigate complaints received after the conference in June.

Mbumba said the complaints concerned compliance with the party's constitution, and that surveillance cameras were used to intimidate delegates at the conference.

Delegates at the conference complained that the party's rules and procedures were not followed when Jacobs was allowed to chair the secretariat section, and Amunyela was allowed to present the financial report at the conference.

According to the terms of reference, seen by The Namibian, the verification team will ask the national leaders assigned to the region and the regional leadership on the roles Amunyela and Jacobs played during the district and regional conferences.

"What were the roles of cde Desmond Amunyela and Lazarus Jacobs during district conferences and the regional conference?" the document queries.

The document also states that the team will investigate the nomination and vetting of delegates, including a certain John Elago from Windhoek Rural, who was allegedly nominated for the regional coordinator's position.

The national leaders are set to meet today to discuss the questions from the verification team.