Luanda — The result of a socioeconomic and citizenship campaign dubbed "Diversificar" (Diversifying) is to be presented this Thursday, in Luanda, to the Trade Ministry, by the Angolan Development Bank (BDA).

ANGOP has learnt that the campaign is aimed at influencing economic agents to adopt the good practices that promote sustainable investments, as well as promoting sustainable entrepreneurial undertakings.

During the ten days of the campaign the participants visited a total of sixteen public institutions and 232 commercial establishments.

Designed for firms, public institutions and entrepreneurs, the move is equally intended to strengthen the concept of virtuous economic cycle, as a model of responsible conduct, in regard to the reimbursement of bank credits.

Thursday's presentation will include the distribution of leaflets and the screening of a video, which explain the contribution that the Angolan Development Bank (BDA) can make for the process of diversifying the country's economy, such as by providing financing to those economic agents that have greater capacity to create jobs, stimulate production increase and boost the creation of goods and services.