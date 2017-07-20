Government does not have money to fund the implementation of the fifth National Development Plan, and will depend on partners to invest in it.

This was said by the National Planning Commission (NPC)'s chief in the national development department, Annely Haiphene, during a forum for NPC development partners at United Nations House in Windhoek yesterday.

She said the implementation of NDP5 will cost N$164 billion, and it is not government which will fund it.

The NPC development partners' forum was called to discuss possible areas of support on the implementation of the fifth National Development Plan (NDP5).

"Government does not have that money. Our development partners will invest in some of the projects. It is not a government plan, but a national plan," she reiterated.

Haiphene furthermore called upon the private sector to participate in the implementation of the plan.

In his remarks, economic planning minister and director general of the NPC Tom Alweendo stated that the forum provides an important platform to strengthen and enhance the partnership between government and its development partners.

"It serves as a motivation for us to redouble our efforts to foster sustainable development," he said.

He added that yesterday's discussions are important, and should form part of the developmental process.

UN resident representative Anita Kiki Gbeho said the event was important for Namibia and its war on poverty as they have just moved from planning to implementation on national plans such as NDP5.

She said partnerships offer the opportunity for new types of cooperation in the search for development solutions.

"In May this year, I hosted my colleagues from the bilateral and multilateral institutions in Namibia following a request at the development partners' forum in December 2016. We discussed how best we could coordinate to reduce transaction costs to government, to minimise overlaps, and plug gaps in support of Namibia's development agenda," she noted.

They then agreed to meet at least twice a year.

The forum was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, economists from financial institutions and UN representatives, among others.