Kenya: TSC Wants Rules on Competitive Recruitment Effected

Promotion of teachers to administrative positions has been suspended to allow for implementation of new rules requiring competitive recruitment.

Those affected by the suspension are curriculum support officers and headteachers, Teachers Service Commission chief executive Nancy Macharia said in a circular to county directors.

Others are deputy principals, deputy headteachers, senior teachers and senior masters.

Ms Macharia said the commission suspended the promotions because it was implementing the job evaluation report for the teaching service and the 2017-21 collective bargaining agreement to be effected on July 1.

JOB EVALUATION

"One of the major changes adopted by the commission following the job evaluation is the substantive appointment of institutional administrators and curriculum support officers," said the CEO.

"To facilitate the implementation of its policy on appointment of institutional administrators and curriculum support officers, the commission has resolved that data on respective vacant positions be submitted to the commission secretary who shall, thereafter, issue guidelines for appointments."

Ms Macharia also directed county directors to prepare and submit data on available vacancies for institutional administrators and curriculum support officers to her on or before July 31.

MACHARIA

"Note that any appointments of institutional administrators and curriculum support officers made outside the set guidelines ... shall not be honoured by the commission," she said.

Ms Macharia added that every TSC county director would be held liable for falsifying information by backdating irregular appointments.

"Interviews and/or those already concluded for the purpose of filling the vacancies are suspended until further notice," she said.