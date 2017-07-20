Sudanese-Saudi Committee for Political Consultation to Hold Meeting in Khartoum Within Coming Weeks

Al-Madina Al-Munawara — Sudan Ambassador to kIngdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdul-Basit As-Sanosi has announced that Sudanese-Saudi Arabia Committee for Political Consultation would convene in Khartoum during the coming weeks under chairmanship of Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

He added that the Joint Sudanese-Saudi Ministerial Committee would hold meeting in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and would be co-chaired by Ministers of Agriculture in the two countries.

The Ambassador further added that several agreements covering investment, agricultural and cultural fields would signed the Committee's meeting, noting that a preparatory meeting at level of undersecretaries was held in Riyadh recently.

He disclosed that the volume of exchange of trade between Sudan and Saudi Arabia reached 11 billion dollars.

The Ambassador pointed out that a meeting between Sudanese and Saudi businessmen and investors would be held during the coming months.