Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has accepted to be patron of performing arts, which include the President's Day Competition as proposed by Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Mr Thapelo Olopeng.

Accepting the request during the 10th President's Day Competition Awards ceremony in Gaborone on Tuesday, President Khama said he would not just be a patron, but would actively promote arts and cultural activities in Botswana.

He noted that Botswana was a great nation not through military might, but by achievements it made through cultural diversity, democracy and the freedom that it continues to afford to its citizens, which he said would be closely guarded and cherished.

President Khama therefore said the country, through democracy, humility and its cultural tolerance had managed to develop over the years and would continue to sustainably exploit and nurture arts and culture, which shall exist as long as there is mankind.

In the meantime, he said Botswana's freedom and democracy were not negotiable and warned the nation against some dividing forces, which might be yearning to dismantle the serenity and peace enjoyed by the general populace.

He excitedly said while the country underwent some development challenges, it had managed to pull through and Batswana were proud of such an achievement.

President's Day Competitions are the brain child of President Khama and they started in 2008 when he ascended into presidency.

According to minister Olopeng, the competitions have immensely contributed to the development of creative industry and have indisputably improved the lives of many artists around the country.

Speaking at the event, Mr Olopeng said President Khama's vision was to revive and develop culture; to see a society that is proud of its culture; a society that celebrates its culture; and a culture that can become an economic activity to its own people.

The awards ceremony was the last that President Khama was gracing as a sitting President and minister Olopeng promised to continue his legacy for the future generations.

He thanked arts and culture practitioners, past winners, collaborating partners and his staff for their hard work and selflessness in making the competitions a resounding success.

Since their inception in 2008 the competitions have witness growth in participation from 3 274 artists to 18 971 participants in different categories.

In a bid to promote diversity, the ministry has since included more categories such as hairdressing.

Meanwhile, minister Olopeng said his ministry had continued supporting winners of the competitions by facilitating their exposure through participating in international exhibitions, festivals and cultural exchange programmes.

Also gracing the occasion were Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Gladys Kokorwe, Chairperson of Ntlo Ya Dikgosi, Kgosi Puso and members of the diplomatic corps among others. BOPA

