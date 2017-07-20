The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has told 'alien' voters to renounce their foreign citizenship or risk failing to cast their ballots in next year's elections.

According to the electoral body's chairperson, Rita Makarau, citizenship renunciation is a prerogative of the Registrar General's office. She urged to the affected people to ensure they regularise their identity documents in time for registration if they are serious about voting.

"As ZEC we do not have the prerogative to grant or deny citizenship," Makarau.

"Our advice will be, to all those who are holding ID (Identification) cards that denote them as aliens, to use this window between now when the voter registration begins to go and have their citizenship status regularised.

"As ZEC what we are going to request that you produce your ID card and it will tell us that you are a citizen above the age of 18. If the ID tells us that you are not a citizen we will send you back to VaMudede (Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede's office)."

The ZEC boss was responding to a question by Women Affairs Parliament Committee chairperson Biata Nyamupinga who sought to know why "aliens" born in Zimbabwe were being deprived of their right to vote.

As a colonial legacy, Zimbabwe hosts many people of Malawian origin. They moved during the Wenela programme which facilitated migration of Malawians to provide cheap labour Southern Rhodesia.

The so-called aliens were once eligible to vote. However, after the law changed, human rights organisations, claimed thousands of people, including those born in the country, were struck-off the voter's roll.

Despite many of such individuals having birth certificates which show they were born in Zimbabwe, they are still required to pay $5,000 to renounce citizenship.

The country's constitution provides for both citizenship by birth as well as dual citizenship. However, Mudede prefers people with foreign citizenship to first renounce that status before he grants them the Zimbabwean one.