20 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested for Friend's Murder After Year On the Run

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

A man who evaded arrest for a year after allegedly stabbing his friend to death is expected in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Phahameng, Mangaung, after tip-offs from the public.

Police spokesperson Captain Chaka Marope said the man had been on the run since July 2016.

"Information revealed that... the suspect had a vicious argument with his friend over a girlfriend at the Taliban Tavern in the city centre of Bloemfontein [that day].

"During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a knife, charged at his 21-year-old friend and stabbed him several times in the upper body until he collapsed and died on the scene."

The suspect escaped and had been on the run ever since, until his arrest two days ago.

Source: News24

South Africa

