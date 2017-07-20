20 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Warriors - Mukamba Goes Awol

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dynamos and Warriors midfielder Denver Mukamba failed to report for camp as the Warriors regrouped for the decisive African Nations Championship (Chan) second leg qualifier showdown against Namibia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Although Talent Chawapiwa was one of the absentees at training since Tuesday, he had communicated with the team manager and is said to be sorting out his passport which is due to expire in December.

Warriors team manager, Wellington Mupandare said he was not aware of Mukamba's whereabouts as he had not communicated with him.

"Chawapiwa is sorting out his passport which is due to expire in December. But we have not heard from Denver Mukamba.

"We have tried to get in touch with him and we haven't made contact. We don't know his situation but was supposed to be in camp with the team," said Mupandare.

The Warriors went into camp Tuesday and, although the turn -out was low with only nine players reporting for training on the first day, the players including those from outside Harare, reported for duty with Chawapiwa and Denver Mukamba being the notable absentees.

Three players from Caps United - Ronald Chitiyo, Abbas Amidu and Moses Muchenje and the How Mine duo of Milton Ncube and Praise Tonha were excused to play for their respective teams in a midweek match on Wednesday.

The Warriors, who lost 1-0 to Namibia in Windhoek last Sunday now need to win at least 2-0 to qualify for the final round where they will meet either Comoros or Lesotho.

Zimbabwe

Mandatory 60-Year Jail Term for Raping Minors

Government's proposed 60-year imprisonment for those found guilty of raping minors and the disabled is a welcome move… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.