Dynamos and Warriors midfielder Denver Mukamba failed to report for camp as the Warriors regrouped for the decisive African Nations Championship (Chan) second leg qualifier showdown against Namibia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Although Talent Chawapiwa was one of the absentees at training since Tuesday, he had communicated with the team manager and is said to be sorting out his passport which is due to expire in December.

Warriors team manager, Wellington Mupandare said he was not aware of Mukamba's whereabouts as he had not communicated with him.

"Chawapiwa is sorting out his passport which is due to expire in December. But we have not heard from Denver Mukamba.

"We have tried to get in touch with him and we haven't made contact. We don't know his situation but was supposed to be in camp with the team," said Mupandare.

The Warriors went into camp Tuesday and, although the turn -out was low with only nine players reporting for training on the first day, the players including those from outside Harare, reported for duty with Chawapiwa and Denver Mukamba being the notable absentees.

Three players from Caps United - Ronald Chitiyo, Abbas Amidu and Moses Muchenje and the How Mine duo of Milton Ncube and Praise Tonha were excused to play for their respective teams in a midweek match on Wednesday.

The Warriors, who lost 1-0 to Namibia in Windhoek last Sunday now need to win at least 2-0 to qualify for the final round where they will meet either Comoros or Lesotho.