20 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Celtic Rugby Confirms Discussions Over Pro14

Tagged:

Related Topics

With the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings consigned to the Super Rugby scrapheap, Celtic Rugby has confirmed that discussions are ongoing regarding the two South African teams' participation in an expanded Pro12 format.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the organisation confirmed that talks were positive and at an advanced stage, particularly with the season just around the corner.

"Advanced and positive discussions are taking place with the South African Rugby Union regarding the introduction of two teams into an expanded Pro12 championship. Given the proximity of the 2017/18 season start, a final decision on this potential expansion will be confirmed as soon as practical."

Celtic Rugby is the association of Irish, Welsh, Scottish and Italian Rugby Unions, which runs the Pro12 competition from September to May each Northern Hemisphere season.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Zuma Appointed Construction Company Ahead of Tender Process - Nkandla Hearings

President Jacob Zuma appointed construction company Moneymine Enterprises long before the Department of Public Works was… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.