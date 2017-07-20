South Africa: Celtic Rugby Confirms Discussions Over Pro14

With the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings consigned to the Super Rugby scrapheap, Celtic Rugby has confirmed that discussions are ongoing regarding the two South African teams' participation in an expanded Pro12 format.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the organisation confirmed that talks were positive and at an advanced stage, particularly with the season just around the corner.

"Advanced and positive discussions are taking place with the South African Rugby Union regarding the introduction of two teams into an expanded Pro12 championship. Given the proximity of the 2017/18 season start, a final decision on this potential expansion will be confirmed as soon as practical."

Celtic Rugby is the association of Irish, Welsh, Scottish and Italian Rugby Unions, which runs the Pro12 competition from September to May each Northern Hemisphere season.

Source: Sport24