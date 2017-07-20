20 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Uganda: Zari's Mother Has Died

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — The mother of socialite Zarina Hassan has passed away this morning. Zari is also the partner of bongo flavor artiste Naseeb Abdul famously 'Diamond Platnumz'.

Zari posted about the passing of her mother on her Instagram page this morning saying, "It is with deep sorrow to my family that I am announcing the death of our lovely mother who passed on this morning."

"You will forever be loved our old sun, us as your kids were given the best from God as our mother. We appreciate all you did for us. We will forever cherish you mama. Sleep well."

This comes two months after Zari's ex-husband Ivan Semwanga died in Pretoria South Africa where he was undergoing medical treatment.

