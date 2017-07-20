Nigeria: Uccima Seeks Govt's Partnership for Effective Economic Growth

The Ugheli Chambers of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture, (UCCIMA), is seeking Federal Government's partnership with private sector for effective business growth and Development.

UCCIMA at a lecture held in Ughelli, with the theme: "Sustaining and Growing Business Even in Recession", said government's efforts to diversify the economy, reduce dependence on importation were being undermined. This is done by value chain operators, farmers and providers of key, raw materials, who would rather export raw commodities for foreign exchange than sell to local producers at market prices.

The Commissioner, for Finance, David Edevbie, noted that successive governments in the state had dedicated to the provision of the best opportunity of Deltans, socially, politically and economically otherwise. He added that the main economic objective of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa's administration is purely to create, and sustain a growing economy that will be diversified, competitive in private sector driven.

Edevbie maintained that job and wealth creation were the bedrock of the governor's SMART Agenda with Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), and Youth Agriculture Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEB), as the flashing programmes.

He said: "The facts remain that the Production and Processing Support Programme (PPSP) and development of Agro Industries and extension of micro credit are programmes that are being strategically designed, problem of youths unemployment and produce lasting and sustainable prosperity across board.