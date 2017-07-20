Eenhana — In its quest to fight poverty, unemployment and create food security, Ohangwena Region will establish an agricultural project at Embwanyana in Oshikunde Constituency.

About N$500,000 has been secured for the project through the Governor's Community Development Programme, while an additional N$300,000 was sourced from Namsov and Sea Flower fishing companies.

During his regional address last Thursday, Governor of Ohangwena, Usko Nghaamwa, said work has commenced with the drilling of a solar-powered borehole and the clearing and fencing off of 42 hectares of land.

"I am grateful to mention that all these rural development interventions are geared towards creating job opportunities for our unemployed youth in the region," said Nghaamwa.

The project will benefit a minority group known as 'Ovamashaka' in Ohangwena Region.

Constituency Councillor of Oshikunde, Lonia Kaishunga, welcomed the development in the constituency.

Kaishungu said the project would be divided amongst the 'Ovamashaka' families which will benefit about 50 people.

The acting chief regional officer Phillip Shikongo said the project's affairs would be handled by a committee from the office of the governor to ensure it is sustainable.

Last week New Era reported on the Onehanga project, which amidst allegations of mismanagement of funds has died a natural death after being productive for only five months.

But Shilongo said Embwanyana would be run differently to ensure it continues to benefit the intended community.

The governor also reported on the completion of the Oshini Marura project at Ondobe and Xemenia project at Onakalunga.

The two projects aim at adding value to indigenous products by producing oil, generating income for the community and creating job opportunities for locals.

In addition, the region also financed various projects through the micro finance and other rural development programmes worth over N$1 million.