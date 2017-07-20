18 July 2017

SKW Wecke & Voigts Football Academy will host the Friendship All Over The World Through Sport u19 football tournament this weekend when TUS (Turn und Sportverein) Velen from Germany will be the special guests.

The tournament follows on SKW's highly successful visit to Germany in May 2015 when they won the same tournament in Velen.

They also made a great impression off the pitch and many new friendships were formed.

Subsequently, arrangements were made for a return visit by the TUS Velen team to Namibia, and Velen's players have diligently prepared themselves for the trip by studying the history, politics and culture of Namibia with the help of short presentations.

Friendship All Over The World Through Sport u19 football tournament has been held in Europe for 47 years and is attended by clubs from Germany, Poland, Norway, Holland, Denmark, Belgium and Ireland. It takes place every three years, but since this year's host, Denmark, withdrew due to financial reasons, SKW offered to host the tournament and invited TUS Velen.

The tournament starts at 15h00 on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend till Sunday when the finals will be held at 11h45, while the prize giving ceremony is scheduled for 13h00.

The participating teams are SKW, TUS Velen, St Josephs, Swallows, Ramblers, DSSW, SFC and Kaizen Football Academy.

