Namibia: Hamukwaya Backs Namibian Stars

London — Namibian paralympics coach Michael Hamukwaya is pleased with Johannes Nambala and Ananias Shikongo's performances thus far at the 2017 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) World Athletics Championships underway here.

"At this stage of the competition, we are now only left with the events that we really trained hard for. I am happy that these two athletes are excelling like all their competitors, and setting up the best times in their heats," he told Nampa on Monday.

Nambala and Shikongo are visually impaired athletes competing in the T13 and T11 categories, respectively.

T13 athletes are partially blind and do not need a guide for assistance, while T11 athletes are completely blind and run blindfolded with the help of a guide.

Hamukwaya said Nambala and Shikongo never missed a day of training since February, and this is evident in their performances.

Shikongo won a silver medal with his guide Even Tjiviju in the 100m on Saturday.

Hamukwaya is confident Shikongo will do much better in the 200m, which is his favourite race.

Shikongo used the 400m dash on Sunday as preparation for the 200m to be run on Thursday. He ended third in the third 400m heat, and did not qualify for the final.

Nambala won a silver medal in the 200m on Tuesday night and ended fourth in the 100m on Sunday, but his favourite event is the 400m, which is scheduled for Friday.

Hamukwaya is confident of more medals at the championships, saying: "it's just the colour that I'm not sure of".

The two sprinters collectively won five medals for their country at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Nambala won silver in the 100m and 400m, while Shikongo won a gold and two bronze medals in the 100m, 200m and 400m, respectively.

Other athletes also representing Namibia at this year's games are Lahja Ishitile and Eino Mushila and guide Sydney Kamuaruuma.

This major international multi-sport event involves athletes with a range of physical disabilities and in a few events, with intellectual disabilities, and is governed by the IPC.

It started last Friday, and ends on Sunday. - Nampa