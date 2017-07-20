18 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Ramblers Host Successful Youth Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

RAMBLERS Soccer Academy hosted their tenth annual youth football tournament last weekend with resounding success.

The tournament catered for players from u7, u9, u11, u13 to u15 and u17 age groups and attracted teams from all over Namibia, including Swakopmund, Otjiwarongo, Rosh Pinah, Uis and various teams from Windhoek.

A total of 76 teams and more than 500 players were in action, with a record number of attendees at the event in the form of players, parents, family and friends.

A new format was introduced with A and B streams for the u7, u9, u11 and u13 age groups, which resulted in more competitive matches in the various age groups.

Ralf Behrens, one of the coaches at Ramblers Soccer Academy said the tournament was vital for the growth of football in Namibia.

"The event teaches players valuable lessons that can be taken through to adult life. Values such as discipline, fair play and unity is taught through sports and this event is the best platform for the youth to meet, play and compete at a higher level," he said.

The various age group winners were as follows:

Under 17:

Swallows 2. Ramblers 3. Delta Secondary School Windhoek.

Under 15:

Ramblers Soccer Academy 2. SKW 3. DTS

Under 13 A stream:

1 Swallows 2. SKW A 3. Ramblers Soccer Academy

Under 13 B stream:

1 Ramblers Soccer Academy B 2. SKW B 3. Teenagers

Under 11 A stream:

1 Ramblers Soccer Academy A 2. DTS A 3. SFC A

Under 11 B stream:

1 Kaizen Football Academy 2. SFC B 3. SKW B

Under 9 A stream:

1 ACFA A 2. DTS A 3. KFA A.

Under 9 B stream:

1 SKW A 2. DTS B 3. KFA B.

Under 7 A stream:

1 SKW A 2. Swallows 3. Ramblers Soccer Academy A

Under 7 B stream:

1 SKW B 2. DTS B 3. Ramblers Soccer Academy B.

The main sponsor of the tournament was the Olthaver and List Group, while the various age group sponsors were Omnitel Namibia (u7), Valco Pumps & Valves (u9), Financial Consulting Services (u11), Martin Krafft (u13), Elwere (u15) and Mobipay (u17).

Namibia

Govt Reaches Out to Development Partners for Funding

Government does not have money to fund the implementation of the fifth National Development Plan, and will depend on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.