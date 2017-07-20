Namibia: Ramblers Host Successful Youth Tourney

RAMBLERS Soccer Academy hosted their tenth annual youth football tournament last weekend with resounding success.

The tournament catered for players from u7, u9, u11, u13 to u15 and u17 age groups and attracted teams from all over Namibia, including Swakopmund, Otjiwarongo, Rosh Pinah, Uis and various teams from Windhoek.

A total of 76 teams and more than 500 players were in action, with a record number of attendees at the event in the form of players, parents, family and friends.

A new format was introduced with A and B streams for the u7, u9, u11 and u13 age groups, which resulted in more competitive matches in the various age groups.

Ralf Behrens, one of the coaches at Ramblers Soccer Academy said the tournament was vital for the growth of football in Namibia.

"The event teaches players valuable lessons that can be taken through to adult life. Values such as discipline, fair play and unity is taught through sports and this event is the best platform for the youth to meet, play and compete at a higher level," he said.

The various age group winners were as follows:

Under 17:

Swallows 2. Ramblers 3. Delta Secondary School Windhoek.

Under 15:

Ramblers Soccer Academy 2. SKW 3. DTS

Under 13 A stream:

1 Swallows 2. SKW A 3. Ramblers Soccer Academy

Under 13 B stream:

1 Ramblers Soccer Academy B 2. SKW B 3. Teenagers

Under 11 A stream:

1 Ramblers Soccer Academy A 2. DTS A 3. SFC A

Under 11 B stream:

1 Kaizen Football Academy 2. SFC B 3. SKW B

Under 9 A stream:

1 ACFA A 2. DTS A 3. KFA A.

Under 9 B stream:

1 SKW A 2. DTS B 3. KFA B.

Under 7 A stream:

1 SKW A 2. Swallows 3. Ramblers Soccer Academy A

Under 7 B stream:

1 SKW B 2. DTS B 3. Ramblers Soccer Academy B.

The main sponsor of the tournament was the Olthaver and List Group, while the various age group sponsors were Omnitel Namibia (u7), Valco Pumps & Valves (u9), Financial Consulting Services (u11), Martin Krafft (u13), Elwere (u15) and Mobipay (u17).