Moiyabana — Mothamo Junior Secondary School is the fifth school to build a house for a needy person under the Presidential Housing Appeal.

Coordinator of the Presidential Housing Appeal, Colonel Duke Masilo noted the fact when presenting a house built by the school to Ms Ntshephi Odubegile of Moiyabana recently.

He said although the school was not a non profit making entity, it went beyond its core mandate to raise funds to provide shelter for Ms Odubegile.

Col Masilo commended the school authorities for involving students in community service activities, adding that community service was another form of education since it came in many forms.

He said one of the lessons derived from the charitable cause was that individuals and communities needed to assist the less privileged of their communities.

Col Masilo also said teachers had demonstrated to students that combined efforts yield positive results.

Col Masilo, however, reminded the school authorities that there were many more people in dire need of shelter. He appealed against biasness towards certain people in providing shelter for the destitute, urging companies, organisations and individuals intending to build houses to consult social workers and community leaderships to point them in the right direction.

The coordinator expressed gratitude on behalf of the Presidential Housing Appeal committee, saying each house handed over reduced the number of those in dire need of shelter.

Meanwhile, Col Masilo also urged destitute persons to utilise government programmes to improve their lives and eradicate poverty.

Mothamo JSS head, Mr Willie Okatswa said despite being overwhelmed with challenges since 2013, they were excited to have finally delivered the house they intended to build.

He credited the previous school authorities and management for hatching the idea to build the house for Ms Odubegile and her family. He said they were faced with the challenge of shortage of funds and pressures of time.

The project committee chairperson, Mr Peter Kadungure said the project was completed after seeking material and financial assistance from various institutions. BOPA

