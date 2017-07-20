analysis

Some of the Gupta family's most tireless defenders have been the leaders of the ANC's former military wing: the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association. New evidence from the #GuptaLeaks emails reveals that this loyalty has come at a price, however, with the Guptas footing the bill for the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association's four-day national general council in 2010, in addition to issuing the group shares in their company. Consider the military veterans officially captured. By SCORPIO and AMABHUNGANE.

Organising political events can be an expensive business - especially for a group like the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA), which has been plagued by allegations of looting by its leadership for years.

In such situations, it helps to have rich friends. Enter the Guptas. Emails from the #GuptaLeaks trove show that the Guptas picked up the R850,000 bill from the MKMVA's 2010 national general council, with the money deposited straight into the MKMVA's bank account.

In August 2010, the personal assistant of MKMVA Treasurer-General Sparks Motseki emailed Gupta lieutenant Ashu Chawla:

"Kindly receive the MKMVA banking details as discussed with the Treasurer-General, Comrade Sparks Motseki".

Attached to the email was an invoice for R850,855.40, for conference facilities, accommodation and...