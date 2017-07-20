19 July 2017

Botswana: New Concept to Revitalise Employees

By Thandy Tebogo

Letlhakane — Boteti Business Community, which has been serving as an informal association is working on formalising its structures.

Speaking during the Low Level Business Consultative Council (LLCC), acting chairperson, Mr Tshekatsheko Setlhomo said they had put effort and time in formalising leadership and management structures to a collective business association.

Mr Setlhomo said they were in the process of registering and enacting its constitution and were also trying to inform the public and sensitise the business fraternity in Boteti about its mandate.

He noted it was important to establish effective mutual relationship between Boteti Sub-district and the business community for the benefit and development of the local economy.

Mr Setlhomo said the objective of Boteti Business Community was to promote, support and contribute to the development of business through trade fairs.

He said it was also intended to create a conducive environment for Public Private Partnerships.

The aim of the business community, he said, was also to facilitate increased business activity through market days as well as influence development of affirmative and favourable policies through inclusion and involvement of various local government policies as well as decision-making committees.

The business community intends to improve communication and information sharing through social media technology such as WhatsApp group, web and facebook pages.

He said it planned to collaborate with local authorities to organise and co-host events such as business pitso, a business expo, both to be held this month, business dinner next month and market day in October.

The mission of the business community, he said was to source business information to enable members to make informed decisions, as well as influence development of policies, laws and regulations favourable for business in Boteti.

Mr Setlhomo said its mission was also to collaborate with local authorities through dialogue on issues, projects, challenges in Boteti to sustain economic activity and social development. BOPA.

