Botswana: New Zealand Retains Netball Youth Cup

Gaborone — New Zealand won the Netball World Youth Cup (NWYC) for the second time in a row by edging Australia 60-57 in an exciting final played on Sunday.

A big crowd filled the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Centre to the rafters, despite hosts Botswana not being involved on the day.

The match developed into a titanic battle from the onset with Hannah Petty leading Australia's charge.

The centre combined well with wing attacker Jessica Anstiss and goal attacker Kiera Austin to create opportunities for goal shooter Sasha Glasgow.

The Kiwis, however did not roll down in the energetic encounter.

They also had an impressive attacking combination between centre Charlotte Alley, wing attacker Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and goal shooter Aliyah Dunn, which caused problems for the opponents even though they finished the first quarter trailing 14-17.

New Zealand narrowed the deficit to 27-28, with the industrious Kimiora Poi, who had taken over the centre role, spearheading their attacks while goalkeeper Kelly Jury became more alert to frustrate the opposition attacks.

The defending champions grew in confidence in the second half and turned the screws on their counterparts to finish the third quarter leading 45-41 with substitute goal attacker Monica Falkner and Dunn plundering the goals.

Australia introduced1.98 metre tall goal shooter Emma Ryde and goal attack Alice Teague-Neeld in an attempt to rescue the tie, in the fourth quarter.

But New Zealand survived the late fightback to seal a memorable victory.

New Zealand coach Kiri Wills praised her team for remaining calm and patient under pressure. She said Australia played a tight and physical game in an effort to unsettle them. "The girls were amazing today and we deserved the win. We have some amazing players in our squad who work really hard," Wills said.

Australia coach Tania Obst, whose team settled for silver medals, said New Zealand was the better side and deserved to be champions.

Meanwhile, England won the bronze medal after beating Fiji Islands 70-35 in a one sided match on Sunday.

The Europeans played quick, short passes which left Fiji players chasing shadows. They punished Fiji for committing frequent turnovers and fouls by taking a 16-5 lead in the first quarter.

The combination between wing attacker Jessica Shaw, goal shooter Georgina Fisher, centre Gabriella Marshall, and goal attacker Sophie Drakeford-Lewis was too strong for Fiji.

They easily located each other with short passes in the goal area, exposing the Fiji goalkeeper in the second quarter and increased their lead to 38-10 at halftime.

England continued controlling the match in the second half and sealed a 70-35 victory.

Source : BOPA