Botswana: Memorable Holidays for Khumaga Residents

Khumaga — Khumaga residents had a memorable President Day holiday as President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama showered them with gifts at their main kgotla on Monday.

The President gave the village kgosi a chair, 30 chairs for the kgotla, 55 blankets and 55 food parcels to some destitute persons and orphans, 10 Bibles to be distributed among 10 different churches and 10 solar lights.

To add the cherry on top, President Khama awarded P11 000, some football kits and balls to three football teams that took part in a tournament.

Masters Football Club walked away with P5 000 cash prize, a football kit and a ball, while the President's side Republican Guard bagged P3 000, and Khumaga Junior Chiefs Football Club went home P2 000 richer and also got a kit and a ball.

Masters' Leutlwetse Kereilemang proved that his team's victory was not by fluke, but by merit as he pocketed P1 000 for being the tourney's top goal scorer. The President advised them to use their earnings wisely.

President Khama expressed gratitude to the tournament's sponsors, SKL Camps head, Mr Reaboka Mbulawa for sponsoring the tournament at a tune of P10 000. He also thanked The World Group of Companies' Mr Rafik Sardar for the kits and the balls.

Responding to Kgosi Keeditse Orapeleng's welcome remarks concerning the fence separating the village side from the park side, the president said he was aware that the demarcation had separated them from Boteti River, which provided water for their livestock. The old fence, which barricaded the wild animals from entering the village had to be replaced since it was worn out.

He said despite that it was agreed that the villages be provided with 12 water points, and that the residents requested that they be increased to 16. Grading is on-going to pave way for the fencing.

President Khama said those who had requested to be given the old fence would get it, and promised that local people would be employed to look after the fence.

Concerning the absence of a police sergeant since the transfer of the previous one, President Khama assured them that the sergeant would come once the issues of accommodation were sorted as per the explanation from the office.

He also challenged the VDC to see to it that they helped in accommodation issues. The president said as residents had requested to be assisted with a camp site to ensure that they benefit from the tourism sector, Botswana Tourism Organisation would finance that. BOPA

