Cameroon: CHAN 2018 - Intermediate Lions Begin Preparations

2018 African Nations Championship in Kenya. Only national team players who were playing in their country's own domestic league will be eligible to compete in the tournament. A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including Kenya who qualified automatically as hosts. The teams are divided into four pools of four teams each.

Some 40 players have been called to camp in Yaounde ahead of the encounter against Sao Tome.

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon have begun training in Yaounde ahead of the CHAN qualifying game against Sao Tome and Principe next month in Sao Tome and Principe.

For the first training session at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium on Tuesday July 18, annex only 26 players were present.Coach Rigobert Song Bahanag focused on testing fitness and ball control ability of the players. Team press officer, Simon Lyonga said some of the players involved in championship games were absent and could not make it while the players of Coton Sport of Garoua were still to arrive in Yaounde for the camping. Souleymanou Moussa was en route while Fabril Kaou is on permission following the loss of his brother. According to the official programme training takes place every day. Two venues have been selected for training. These are the Yaounde Omnisports annex stadium and the FECAFOOT Training Centre in Odza, a Yaounde neighbourhood.

