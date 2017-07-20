19 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Renewed Sponsorship for Namibia Manufacturing Association

Windhoek — The NMA Manufacturer of the Year Gala awards ceremony has received a renewed sponsorship from FNB Namibia Business for the next three years. This year's support amounts to N$100,000.

"We know that NMA will host a successful event, especially in promoting entrepreneurs and SMEs - something that is close to the heart of FNB Business," said Johan van der Westhuizen, executive officer for business at FNB Namibia at the signing of the agreement.

The Namibian Manufacturing Association hosts a national annual event to inspire and motivate its members to continue being innovative and to raise awareness of the high standard of manufacturing in Namibia, while at the same time highlighting the important role which the sector plays in wealth and job creation in the country and the rest of the SADC region.

'We advocate better working relations and dialogue between all stakeholders such as manufacturers, retailers, consumers and government. We thank FNB Namibia for their support and wish to advise that because of their ongoing support, the service of the association to members is greatly enhanced and we are able to deliver on our promises," Ronnie Varkevisser explains.

FNB has a dedicated business division which is geared towards assisting Namibians to achieve their dreams as business people - be it on a large or small scale.

"We remain committed to service excellence and recognise the role that the manufacturing business plays in creating much needed employment in our country," said Johan.

