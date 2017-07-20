Namibia: Windhoek to Provide Free Wi-Fi

THE City of Windhoek says it will provide free Wi-Fi access at all its buildings in phases by the year 2022.

This information is contained in the city's transformational strategic plan (2017-2022), which was launched in the city last Friday.

According to the plan, the city will put up free Wi-Fi facilities at public libraries, public swimming pools, cash halls and all other city buildings.

This plan seeks to widen the public Wi-Fi footprint within Windhoek, and is part of a long-term project.

The outline seeks to conduct research by site visits (i.e. towns, countries); as well as define scope and deliverables for testing, from which the city will look at appropriate areas.

After the first phase is done, the city will proceed with tendering (as per the new Procurement Act), do a feasibility study, and then request for proposals (RFP) for partners on the Wi-Fi project.

The final stage of the plan will see the implementation "according to budgetary provision."

"The Wi-Fi access focuses on the investment in public Wi-Fi services in support of the communities which the city serves," reads the plan.

With the free Wi-Fi access, the city wants to help in closing the digital divide.

"Many residents have smartphones. Therefore, access to free public Wi-Fi points will provide them with access to utilise free internet."

The city further stated that the implementation of public Wi-Fi enables communities, tourists, visitors and the business fraternity (who would otherwise not be able to afford and access Wi-Fi), to now tap into the worldwide web.

"Free Wi-Fi access enables communities to innovate and create new products and services," the city said.

SMART CITY

The city further said it seeks to transform the use of digital technology and move towards becoming a smart city by 2022.

According to the business dictionary, a smart city is defined as a developed urban area which creates sustainable economic development and a high quality of life by excelling in multiple key areas which can be done through strong human capital, social capital, and/or ICT infrastructure.

To achieve this, the city intends exploring various options, such as investment in digital infrastructure, growing the digital economy, emphasising digital inclusion, as well as by enhancing the city's digital capabilities so that Windhoek becomes the preferred destination for technology start-ups in the country.