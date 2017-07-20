Namibia: Fredericks to Appeal IAAF Suspension

FRANK Fredericks on Tuesday confirmed that he would appeal his suspension from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), saying he had not breached the IAAF Code of Ethics.

The independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Monday announced that Fredericks had provisionally been suspended from the IAAF, 'pending an investigation of a potential breach of the IAAF Code of Ethics.'

The provisional suspension concerns a payment of US$300 000 that Fredericks received on October 2, 2009, which was also his 42nd birthday and the same day that Rio de Janeiro won the hosting rights for the 2016 Olympic Games. As an IOC member, Fredericks formed part of the voting panel for the 2016 Olympic Games.

Fredericks, who is also being investigated by the Ethics Commission of the International Olympic Committee, of which he is a member, received the payment from Papa Massata Diack, the son of former IAAF president Lamine Diack.

Papa Diack received US$2 million from a Brazilian businessman three days before Rio won the right to host the 2016 Olympics, while both Diacks are implicated by French prosecutors in a corruption case that includes extorting money from athletes to cover up doping.

Fredericks yesterday said that the AIU evaluation and decision did not deal with the explanations that he provided in his statement to the IAAF Ethics Commission on 14 March 2017.

"When I made the statement they didn't take into consideration the explanations I provided, while they also made assumptions that were not correct. There were inaccuracies in their statement and I wonder whether the chairman actually read my statement," he told The Namibian.

"Regrettably the AIU did not make any further enquiries as they could have done in accordance with the provisions of the IAAF, but rather referred the statement to the IAAF disciplinary tribunal for a decision," Fredericks' statement read.

"The decision dwells on the origination of payments from an entity related to Diack, and the fact that the latter is under investigation. The fact was not known to Mr Frank Fredericks at the time of contracting and dealing with this person in the period from 2007 to 2011, at which time Diack was also not under investigation and furthermore served as a high-ranking official within the IAAF," Fredericks' statement added.

Fredericks said he had a legitimate contract with Papa Diack, but he did not know whether the IAAF knew about it.

"I had a legitimate contract with Diack and he paid me for services rendered. He was a marketing consultant for the IAAF, but I don't know if the IAAF knew about it (the contract) at the time," he said.

In March, Fredericks told Le Monde that the payment had nothing to do with the Olympic Games.

"I had the idea to develop a relay championships. In addition I supported the IAAF marketing programme, the African athletics programme, the IAAF Continental Programme and the African athletics championships. My attendance at various events and promotional efforts are documented and accordingly these services can be substantiated by other evidence," he was quoted as saying.

"Payment was in respect of services rendered in the period 2007 to 2011. The payment has nothing whatsoever to do with the Olympic Games. By the way, I was not an IAAF board member at the time, but an IAAF ambassador, and did not breach any regulation or rule of ethics," he added.

Fredericks said he had voluntarily stepped down from various IAAF commissions, but had refused to suspend himself as an IAAF council member.

"I have and will cooperate fully with the IAAF and the IOC to clear my name. I've stepped aside from all the commissions I served on, but I don't see why I should also suspend myself," he said.

"They asked me if I would suspend myself, but I said I won't do that. I don't want to interfere in their investigations, but I don't see a need to suspend myself," he added.

Fredericks said he 'looks forward to the final outcome of the matter to enable him to put the saga behind him for good.'

"I have appealed against the provisional suspension, but it's in their hands now and I don't know how long it will take. They can decide who to believe now, but I'll fight this as much as I can," he said.