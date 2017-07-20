Companies whose machinery and equipment are standing idle on major road construction sites can demand almost N$300 million from government for costs incurred while no work was being done, according to a Roads Authority presentation to finance minister Calle Schlettwein.

The presentation by RA officials was made on 21 June 2017, and concerned how the budget cuts have affected the parastatal.

The RA was mostly concerned that government is not committing enough money to road projects considered a priority.

In fact, the RA suggested that government either commits to paying for the roads, or requests contractors to get loans to pay for the national road projects.

The parastatal was last year accused of committing the state to road projects without treasury approval.

The RA presentation focused on four major projects hit hard by the cash crunch.

The projects are the Windhoek to Okahandja road section valued at N$1,1 billion; the Swakopmund to Henties Bay, and Swakopmund to Walvis Bay roads valued at N$958 million; and the Windhoek to Hosea Kutako International Airport road worth N$900 million.

The four roads are priorities under the Harambee Prosperity Plan, President Hage Geingob's signature development plan, which has promised better roads up to 2020.

RA CEO Conrad Lutombi confirmed the presentation yesterday, but declined to say whether treasury pledged to rescue the company.

"That problem is almost solved. The solution is there," Lutombi said.

The RA presentation seen by The Namibian states that the parastatal submitted a road-building budget of N$5,3 billion for medium to long-term projects, but only received N$949 million from government this year, leaving a shortfall of over N$4 billion.

"The effects of the largely reduced budget would mean that contractors have to cut on contractually agreed production, some down to a mere 18%. This would be a major challenge since the contractors in general have 100% of the contractually required capacity of equipment, staff and material on site," the RA said.

"Subsequently, claims for an extension of time, loss of profit, standing time for idle plants, and in the worst cases, disputes and arbitration action by the affected contractors can be expected," the parastatal stated.

For instance, the RA said that one of the projects, the Windhoek to Okahandja road, was allocated N$130 million, which was only 31,2% of the contractual amount, while the Swakopmund-Henties Bay road got N$70 million, which is only 18,5% of the contractual amount.

The Windhoek to Hosea Kutako International Airport road and the Swakopmund to Walvis Bay road projects both received N$70 million, which is less than 20% of what they required.

"The shortages in the allocated budgets of these projects are so extreme that the contractors would utilise the funds in two to three months instead of 12, if they are allowed to perform as contractually agreed," the RA said.

The parastatal continued: "It is evident that the largely reduced 2017/18 budget has the potential to expose government to approximately N$291 051 476 mainly for standing time with no work done on the four Harambee road projects".

Interest for proposed bridging finance alone for the Windhoek-Okahandja road was N$28,8 million, N$6 million for the Swakopmund-Walvis Bay road, and N$100 million for the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako highway, Lutombi explained.

He said the RA needed about N$5,3 billion to fund its medium to long-term master plan.

"The available budget amount will clearly not be sufficient to start new projects, and will even create major difficulties with the implementation of ongoing projects, with their approved programme of works and cash flow requirements."

According to the RA, the company had to engage all contractors to source bridging finance for projects while government worked on finding lasting solutions to address the shortfall.

Bridging finance is an interim funding option, amounting to a loan being sourced for a short period.

The works ministry's spokesperson, Julius Ngweda, could not be reached for comment yesterday.