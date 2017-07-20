Tanzania: Diamond Platinumz's Sister Denies Ever Dating Singer Alikiba

Photo: allafrica.com

Diamond sister: I have never dated Alikiba

Once upon a time there was Alikiba. Then there was Queen Darling, his biggest showbiz rival Diamond Platinumz's elder sister.

Long before Diamond became a star, Alikiba and Queen Darling were the most talked about celebrity stars in bongo flava.

The two were best of friends, they used to hang out together, accompanied each other on every occasion and even collaborated in making of several hits then, like Wajua that catapulted them to stardom.

It got to a point that the two; Alikiba and his nemesis' sister, were rumored to be lovers.

Alikiba's and Queen Darling's good cordial relationship lasted for years until the emergence of Diamond Platinumz.

When he released his first hit ' Kamwambie' in 2009, he went on to be a star and that things started going south.

With a supremacy battle between Alikiba and Diamond that has now lasted for more than five years, Queen Darling decided to take sides, backing her brother.

Over the period to date, Alikibas' relationship with Diamond's sister Queen Darling has remained a subject of interest in the Tanzanian showbiz.

STILL FRIENDS

Recently, while speaking on separate local stations in Tanzania, Queen Darling, who is signed to his brothers' recording label 'Wasafi Classic', which has released her current hit song ' Kijuso ' featuring Rayvanny, denied ever having an affair with Alikiba.

: Sio kweli Alikiba hajawahi kuwa bwana wangu, Alikiba ni ndugu yangu na tuna heshimiana sana zaidi ya sana. Unajua mimi watu mpaka leo hawajua mwanamume wangu nani, kwa hiyo hata wewe naweza nikazunguka nawe wiki mbili halafu watasema ni wewe. Alikiba ni ndugu kabisa, ni mshikaji wangu na ndivyo ilivyokuwa tunazunguka naye sana. Ikumbuke kipindi kile nilikuwa nazunguna na Ali tayari nilikuwa mjamzito kwa hiyo kwa mantiki hiyo basi yule mtoto angekuwa wa Alikiba. Nimeambiwa watu wengi bwana angu hadi Dully Sykes wakati ni ndugu. Kipindi hata Nasibu (Diamond) anatoka tukawa tunazunguka naye kumsapoti, watu walisema tena ni bwanagu (I have never had an affair with Alikiba, he is like my brother and a close friend. We used to hang out together so much and no one ever knew who my boyfriend was then. It should be remembered that the time I got pregnant and gave birth but nobody has ever said the baby is Alikiba's. I have been rumoured to be dating many close male friends including Dully Sykes. Even Nasibu when he started his music I got close to him to support him and everyone said I was dating him)," Queen Darling explained to EATV.

She maintained that she was still friends with Alikiba.

" Tukikutana tunaongea tunapiga stori ila kila mtu has mitandaoni anakuwa ana biashara yake (We still talk whenever we meet, exchange ideas and all that but when it comes to business everyone does his/her thing)," she said in an interview with Subuka Radio.

A few months ago, Alikiba confessed that at times he misses Queen Darlings company.

Queen Darling is Diamonds' half elder sister. They share a father Abdul Juma.