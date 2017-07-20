Botswana: Rradinonyane Urges Advocates to Be Independent

Serowe — When many are yearning to enrich themselves through government initiatives and are in dire need for government to assist them venture into business, for Mr Kelebemang Tebelelo, such assistance is the root cause of laziness and the reason many have abandoned their projects.

Although he does not condemn government efforts in uplifting its people, he feels that most who receive grants lack the drive and passion to run their projects and end up abandoning them.

Mr Tebelelo, who is in his early 50s, has come to be known in the village as Rradinonyane, because of his integrated farming venture, having begun with just two ducks in 2004.

He now boasts of almost all types of domestic birds and not only that, he also keeps goats, cattle and dogs. In an Interview with BOPA, he narrates with love and passion how he began his business, which has not only become his source of income, but also a lifestyle.

"I began in 2004, with only two ducks. The two ducks brought me remarkable income, with which I bought turkeys in 2008 and thereafter ventured into breeding black orpington, brown orpington and orpington kakoo," he said.

The Serowe-born said his business grew extraordinarily which led to him investing in fighter chickens, which originate from Turkey, then phi king-bantam and later introduced the guinea foul, whose chicks are sold when they are a day old.

Mr Tebelelo, now his own boss, operating a business named Birdfarm, said he learnt the traits of life after being cheated and robbed of his future by a company he worked for, for many years.

The company he said stripped him off his benefits and entitlements which led to him quitting. "Since then, I never looked back.

I worked for 22 years for a construction company as a driver, but resigned from work after realising that there was no progress in my life. It is against this backdrop that he decided to do something to turn his life around. He said, he left without gratuity or pension, adding that, by then times were tough, as he had to start from scratch.

"I needed to come up with a plan to restructure my life and focus on improving my well-being, life has its ups and downs, one needs to learn a lesson in order to focus," he said. He said, he had been tried and tested during his working life, as he earned less but gave his job his all.

"I used to keep chickens and I realised that it was my passion after quitting my job," he said. But for Mr Tebelelo, the challenges made him stronger, as he was now the talk of the village, well-known for poultry breeding. "My clients come from all areas of Botswana.

I have assisted a lot of people from all corners of the country so I do not struggle to make business or sell my products. I do not use internet to advertise and have no time for it," he said. He said what began as a tiny business had now extended to bringing him wealth, affording him cattle and goats kept at his farm, located near Serowe.

As if what he did was not enough, Mr Tebelelo decided that his love for dogs, and the need to guard his business, breeding dogs would be a worthwhile addition to the business.

"I breeds dogs ranging from boer boel, jack russels, great dane and anatolian dogs. They are my other source of income," he said. He pointed out that, the business could do well for someone who devoted most of his time and energy to it and the rewards were satisfactory.

With his business growing and operating from the comfort of his home in Sebina ward, Mr Tebelelo said he enjoyed the support of his neighbours. Although he admitted to experiencing some hardships, he draws strength from his ability to always being available and dedicated to his project. "Because I am always available, I am not challenged by diseases or thieves. I always make sure I vaccinate to protect against outbreaks," he said.

He urged those interested in the business to be prepared to work hard and be dedicated. "Government is struggling to create jobs, but this type of business can assist in that regard and it also yields good rewards within a short period of time. I am optimistic that I shall achieve more" he stated.

BOPA