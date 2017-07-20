Namibia: Medical Aid Funds Win Appeal Against Competition Ruling

The Namibian Association of Medical Aid Funds and nine of its members can continue to use their system of benchmark tariffs after winning a Supreme Court appeal against the Namibian Competition Commission yesterday.

Namaf and nine of its members won their appeal against a High Court judgement when the Supreme Court ruled that medical aid funds are not included in the definition of undertakings over which the competition commission can exercise its powers in connection with alleged uncompetitive practices.

The Supreme Court's decision overturns a High Court judgement, delivered in March last year, in which it was ruled that Namaf and individual medical aid funds were not exempt from having to comply with the Competition Act.

With the High Court's decision, it was also ruled that Namaf's publication of benchmark tariffs, which are then used by medical aid funds as a basis for calculating the extent of their members' medical costs the funds are willing to cover, was unlawful in terms of the Competition Act.

Namaf, Namibia Medical Care, Namibia Health Plan, Renaissance Health and Nammed, and the Bankmed, Namdeb, Napotel, Woermann Brock and Roads Contractor Company medical aid schemes, sued the NCC and the Namibian Private Practitioners Fund (NPPF), after the NCC investigated an NPPF complaint of alleged anti-competitive conduct against Namaf and the funds, and found that they had conspired to fix tariffs through the use of benchmark tariffs.

The benchmark tariffs, which are published annually, are the tariffs for an exhaustive array of medical services that Namaf regards as reasonable.

The NCC found that price-fixing was taking place among medical aid funds, and wanted to have the matter referred to the High Court for a decision on the penalty to be imposed on Namaf and the medical aid funds when Namaf and the nine funds pre-empted the court proceedings against them by asking the High Court to declare that they were not subject to the provisions of the Competition Act.

In both the High Court and the Supreme Court, the case hinged on the question of whether medical aid funds, and by extension Namaf as well, were included under the Competition Act's definition of undertakings. The act defines undertakings as "any business carried on for gain or reward" by an individual, corporate body, unincorporated body of persons, or trust in the production, supply or distribution of goods or the provision of any service.

The act also prohibits anti-competitive agreements or practices "between undertakings".

In the Supreme Court's judgement, appeal judge Dave Smuts noted that the critical question was whether medical aid funds were businesses carried on for gain or reward with regard to the provision of services.

While medical aid funds were businesses in the form of enterprises and were by law required to apply sound business principles in their operations, that did not mean their economic activity was market related for the purpose of achieving a gain or reward, judge Smuts said.

With members of a medical aid fund precluded from receiving more than what was paid for medical services, there was no question of a gain or reward for members in the running and operation of medical aid funds, but members were merely reimbursed for payments made for medical services, judge Smuts reasoned.

He also noted that if a fund made a surplus, it was not allowed to pay it out to members or anyone else, but had to retain it for the future benefit of its members.

Medical aid funds were non-profit concerns, judge Smuts stated.

Even though gain would appear to be a wider concept than profit, the social solidarity nature of medical aid funds meant that funds were not businesses carried on for gain or reward when considered within the definition of undertaking in the Competition Act, judge Smuts found.

Given that finding, it followed that the NCC did not have jurisdiction over medical aid funds and Namaf for the purpose of promoting and safeguarding competition in Namibia, he also found.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute and deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb agreed with the decision.

Namaf and the nine medical aid funds were represented by Deon Obbes and senior counsel Alfred Cockrell, on instructions from the law firm ENSafrica Namibia. Thabang Phatela and senior counsel David Unterhalter represented the NCC and NPPF on instructions from AngulaCo Incorporated.