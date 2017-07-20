Liberia: 'Illegal Inhabitants to Vacate Sapo National Park' - FDA Managing Director

Monrovia — Forestry Development Authority (FDA) says it has concluded discussions with locals of Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Sinoe Counties for illegal occupants to leave the SAPO National Park which borders the three southeastern counties.

The Sapo National Park, one of Liberia's forest and wildlife reserves, borders three of Liberia's southeastern counties, Sinoe, River Gee and Grand Gedeh and has been occupied by invaders over the years.

FDA Managing Director Darlington Tuagben told a news conference Wednesday that the decision was reached following a stakeholders' conference with locals on the promotion and sustainable management of the Sapo National Park.

"Today we can pride ourselves for a job well done but we must now move quickly in ensuring the full implementation of the outcome of the Sapo Conference in a bid to restore the sanctity and dignity of the national reserve," Tuagben said.

According to him, it was unanimously resolved by the locals during the consultation to have the park relieved of all illegal occupation and illicit activities.

The park's Invaders are expected to be relocated by the 31st of August this year.

The conference which the Liberian Forest Sector said was aimed at having local and national stakeholders work together to develop and implement roadmap for strengthening conservation and effectiveness of the Sapo National Park resulted to the signing of a 17 counts resolution.

Adopted and signed by residents living along the borders of the park, the resolution called for illegal occupants to vacate the area.

"We are pleased to report that as a result of the commitment of stakeholders at the conference, a unanimous 17-count resolution and roadmap were adopted and signed calling for the immediate departure of all illegal occupants from the Sapo National Park," Tuagben asserted.

This, Tuaben noted, was intended for the continuous survival of the park's biodiversity and its important ecosystems as well as benefit for adjacent communities and Liberia at large.

He however stated that it was agreed by the locals for the SAPO National Park boundary to be demarcated while alternative livelihood support and development would be provided these communities.

In addition, the FDA Manager maintained that occupants of the area would be resettled by providing them packages and empowerment trainings.

He complained that the illegal occupation of the park has resulted to unwholesome activities to include, trading of harmful drug substances and illegal mining.

The FDA boss believes it is now the sole responsibility of stakeholders from all sector of Liberia to join efforts to ensure the sustainable management of the park's ecosystem and rich biodiversity.

"We cannot attain this when we stay in Monrovia and talk."

In addition, Tuagben stressed that it was important that government take the lead in upholding the social livelihood of these occupants who will be removed from their dwelling place.

The possibility for dwellers along the Sapo National Park to partner is one thing Tuagben sees as important for the management and preservation of the national's reserve.

This, he said can be successful through the setting up of an advisory committee who would be working alongside rangers within the park, something the FDA vice jury revealed as being underway.

While this strategic planning is ongoing, Tuagben further disclosed that 17 names of locals around the site that have completed a training conducted by the forestry sector, had already been received for work.

In another development, the Forestry Development Authority has received the donation of 204 uniform, 102 boots for its rangers as well as four base radios and eight Desktop Computers for its regional offices across Liberia.

The items were presented by the Redd Implementation Unit at the Forestry Development Authority which speaks to component one and two of the Liberia forest sector project.

The Head of the unit, Saah David said the project implementation unit is not just to build the capacity of the FDA but other line ministries and agencies concerned with the Liberian forestry sector.

"Through a forestry development summit in Washington DC, the US, the governments of Liberia and Norway signed a document to help Liberia reserve its remaining forest and reduce emission of the forest as well as provide capacity building for various government institutions," David said.

Meanwhile, Mr. David noted that the items would capacitate rangers and FDA local forest to work effectively.

FDA Manager, Tuagben lauded the unit for the gesture and promised to use them for their intended purpose.