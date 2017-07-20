He has done it again. Malawi's Yamikani Guba has continued his impressive form by winning heavyweight gold at the British Army Inter-Service Martial Arts Championships held last Sunday at Naval Base in Portsmouth.

Almost 200 competitiors from the UK Armed Forces - Royal Navy, Army and Royal Airforce - took part in the championship in various sports disciplines such as Taewondo, Kendo, Karate, Ju-Jiststu and Weapons Kata .

The Malawian soldier in the British Army, however, glittered with another gold medal in the heavy weight category of Taekwondo.

Guba's final fight lasted about 45 seconds with his with his mofified kick of the knockout to win the gold medal

"It is always good feeling to win. I am pleased but still want more gold medals," said the leticent Guba.

"Many thanks to family and friends who always support me," he said in his usual statement to Nyasa Times .

Guba, who holds a fourth Dan black belt in the sport from the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF), was named last year as the best senior taekwondo player for the military team.

He has now been selected to represent the UK Armed Forces at the British National Championship in Septemebr 2017.

"I am looking forward for the championship," he said.

Guba is currently stationed in Larkhill at the Royal School of Artillery as a phase two instructor.

The Malawian has been part of the British Army since 2007 and has continued to practice the sport during his time as a soldier.

Guba still aspires to be the first Malawian taekwondo player to compete at the Olympics.