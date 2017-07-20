Liberia: Police to Investigate Violence Against Vice President Boakai in Clara Town

Monrovia — Inspector General of the Liberian National Police says it has begun an investigation in the recent standoff in Clara Town when Vice President Joseph Boakai and Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay attended an endorsement ceremony last week.

Col. Gregory Coleman said the police wouldn't tolerate violence from any individual or political party during this election period.

Col. Coleman cautioned Liberians to resist attempts by politicians to use them as political thugs ahead of the October 10 general and presidential elections.

He said as the country heads to the election, its peace and security must be prioritized by all Liberians.

"We as Police officers have no political party and we wouldn't tolerate anyone to undermine the peace strategy that we have planned for two years.

"There's no stone we are leaving untouched, because the international community and partners are looking toward us to see if we can securely manage this election and also maintain the peace in the absence of peacekeepers," Col. Coleman said when he launched the "Yes to Peace, No to Violence Campaign" in Kakata, Marigibi County on Tuesday.

"This advice goes, especially to our mothers. Please advise your children not to be used by politicians."

"The reason why I am referencing the mothers is that you people are the ones who mostly take of the home and the children. Advise your children not to get involved in any kind of violence during this electioneering season," he said.

Col. Coleman's advice comes in the wake of last week's attack on the convoy of Vice President Joseph Boakai by some angry youths of Clara town in Monrovia.

Mr. Coleman assured that those involved will be prosecuted in keeping with the law.

"And let me assure you, people, that the police are looking into the matter that took place in Clara Town last week and anyone found guilty will be prosecuted," he added.

At the same time an auxiliary group under the banner Movement for the Presidency of Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai (MOPAJOB), says its attention has been drawn to the recent wave of misbehavior, barbarism, hooliganism and disgruntle attitude by some lawless individuals under the disguise of expressing their rights of expression and dislike of the VP presidential quest.

"On July 12, 2017, in District # 14 to be specific Clara Town, the VP was invited by a political support group named, "Friends for the Future" (3F) for endorsement. During that time, some groups believed to be strongly supported by political parties decided to throw stones at the VP in the middle of his acceptance speech.

"Again, in Kakata on July 15, 2017, where the VP had gone for another endorsement by the people of Margibi County, similar act was carried out," stated the co- chairman Wolobah G. Kesselly

He said the acts by the groups have the propensity to cause pandemonium thereby undermining the peace.

Kesselly said MOPAJOB seriously and strongly condemns the unlawful and unwanted groups and their supporters, "and also requests them to immediately stop now. Stop now! Stop now! Because our intelligence should not be taken as our weakness or laziness and our tolerance should not be misconstrued as stupidity."

Meanwhile, the Boakai auxiliary group has called on the National Traditional Council of Liberia, Chiefs and Elders of the 15 sub political divisions of Liberia, religious leaders, Civil Society and Human Rights Organizations, the United Nations, the United States Embassy and other Embassies near this capital to join MOPAJOB in condemning the uncivilized behavior which could derail the peace we have enjoyed and continue to enjoy under this regime.

MOPAJOB also commended the Supreme Court for upholding and respecting the laws of Liberia (Code of Conduct).