Harare — Political temperatures are hotting up as Zimbabweans brace for elections slated for 2018 with hardly a day passing without political parties and ordinary citizens talking about the much anticipated polls.

Some media organizations are referring to the elections as "watershed" in the hope that they will offer a turning point to the country's political landscape, but preparations are still in their infancy as voter registration is yet to begin.

Zimbabwe will for the first time in history use biometric voter registration (BVR) for elections as it seeks to improve transparency and eliminate multiple registrations of the same people on the voters roll.

Unlike in previous registrations where voters were only required to provide their identity cards and proof of residence at polling stations, the new exercise will require verification of finger prints and digital photographs.

The BVR kit, to be supplied by Chinese company Laxton Group, and is expected in the country by the end of August.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said recently that it anticipated about 7 million people to register to vote and this week said it needed 274 million U.S. dollars to successfully steer the elections.

With the last elections in 2013 having been conducted on July 31, the 2018 elections are also expected to be held around the same time in line with the Constitution.

Veritas, a local organization that provides information on the work of Parliament and the laws of the country, said in its latest bulletin that according to the Constitution and the Electoral Act, polling days must fall within the 30-day period of July 23 to August 21.

It said suggestions that the president had a prerogative to choose any date in 2018 for elections and for gazetting his proclamation were not correct because the law no longer allowed him to do so.

"The president no longer has the discretion he previously enjoyed to force an early election on the country by dissolving Parliament.

"That may have been the case under the former Constitution, but it is clearly not possible under the present Constitution," Veritas said.

It said however that only Parliament could force an early election by either refusing to pass an annual budget or passing resolutions in both Senate and the National Assembly to dissolve Parliament, for which two-thirds majorities were required, or passing a vote of no confidence in the Government.

If President Robert Mugabe's ruling party Zanu-PF is determined to have early elections held, it may use its two-thirds majority in Parliament to refuse to pass the 2018 budget.

Mugabe is already on a whirlwind tour of the country holding campaign rallies which are being termed youth interface meetings attended by thousands of supporters and school children.

On their part, opposition parties have also been holding meetings with their supporters, although not at the magnitude of Zanu-PF, but with their preoccupation being the formation of a grand coalition to fight the elections on a united front in a bid to topple Mugabe.

However, there are many fissures within the opposition outfit as they subtly haggle over who should lead the coalition.

The opposition's trump card appears to be Mugabe's perceived failure to create within five years the more than 2 million jobs his party promised ahead of the 2013 elections, the continued deterioration of infrastructure and social services and the severe cash shortages affecting most citizens.

Mugabe said recently that people should create their own jobs instead of waiting to be employed.

Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Highfield West in Harare Psychology Maziwisa said the party had not promised to create formal jobs and had in fact surpassed the 2.2 million mark since many people had gone into informal employment.

The police have said they are ready for the elections and will ensure that there is no political violence accompanying them.

Elections have been marred by violence since 2000 with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai pulling out of the 2008 presidential run-off alleging that his supporters were being assaulted by Mugabe's supporters.

Street hawker Petros Njani said the next elections should be about food on the table and whoever promised a better future for the people would win.

"The truth is that many people are not happy at the moment. We are all low because we are not getting all the services that we should be getting. Drugs are short in hospitals; our roads are in a sorry state and we cannot withdraw our money from the banks.

"The opposition says that all our problems are there because Mugabe has failed to lead and Zanu-PF blames all this on what it says are economic sanctions imposed on the country at the behest of opposition parties. What we need now is for us to reclaim our future and build our children's future. I hope the best party will win," he said without indicating which party he would vote for.

Both the ruling party and the opposition are targeting the youth's votes, with the opposition also seeking to make inroads into rural areas which have hitherto remained Zanu-PF strongholds.

