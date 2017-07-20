Nigeria: Why I Like Dancing - Senator Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke representing Osun West in the Nigerian Senate has said that dancing is part of him and that he enjoys dancing.

The Senator whose dancing video went viral and gained him more popularity spoke in an interview in Abuja on Thursday.

Adeleke who is the Senate to fill the vacuum left by his late brother Sen. Isiaka Adeleke said he started dancing while he was in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make campaigns lively.

He said when he moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he also continued with his steps to make campaigns very lively.

"If you go to most campaigns, it is so dry but when you put in an interlude where you dance it becomes interesting where you dance and laugh.

"As a matter of fact, I became the face of the campaign, without me there is no campaign.

"So, now that they messed up and i moved to my former party the PDP and they are now using it against me that i am dancing.

"I even danced with my daughter and they never knew it was my daughter and they were using it against me but i said hey, she is my daughter, you have to be close to your children.

"I dance to enjoy myself. Everybody dances," he said.

The senator however stressed that he will not only be remembered in the Senate for his dance steps but that he will be remembered for delivering because he has already set up machineries in motion to deliver democracy dividend to his constituents.

He said in the past days, he had been understudying the legislature and would soon come up with bills that will affect his people positively.

He added that although only two years were left in the 8th Senate, he would ensure to make an impact within the two years.

"For the past one week, I have been understudying what is going on in the Senate and I love it.

"I intend to pass a lot of bills that will benefit my people in Osun West. They have done well by supporting me. This election was an election that got a lot of attention and they supported me: the dance I did was a victory dance," he said.