20 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: UBEC Tackles Basic Education Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubakar Haruna

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has started discussions with major stakeholders, particularly with states with serious basic education challenges through advocacy visits.

The aim is to create a platform for deliberating and setting in motion the process of addressing notable implementation challenges in affected states.

The commission was in Bauchi and Gombe states recently for the advocacy.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, said the visit provided opportunity for the commission to identify delivery challenges peculiar to the states and what needed to be done in order to address them.

The discussions were on state provision of matching grants to offset the back-log of un-accessed FGN/UBE intervention funds, innovating renewed approaches to tackling the out-of-school challenge, enhancing the utilisation of UBEC intervention projects for Almajiri education and ensuring improved state and Local Government Education Authorithy (LGEA) efforts in improving UBE infrastructure.

In Bauchi State, Deputy Governor, Engr. Nuhu Gidado, said the government inherited a worrisome education system because neither the pupils/students' standard nor infrastructure was in good shape.

In Gombe State, the UBEC commissioned a school at Pakkar in Dukku Local Government Area, built by Aishatu Dukku, a Member of the House of Representatives, and held talks with state officials.

Nigeria

Amnesty Accuses Cameroonian Military of 'Horrific Use of Torture'

Hundreds of Boko Haram suspects in Cameroon are being brutally tortured by security forces, Amnesty International said… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.