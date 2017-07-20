Nigeria: UBEC Tackles Basic Education Challenges

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has started discussions with major stakeholders, particularly with states with serious basic education challenges through advocacy visits.

The aim is to create a platform for deliberating and setting in motion the process of addressing notable implementation challenges in affected states.

The commission was in Bauchi and Gombe states recently for the advocacy.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, said the visit provided opportunity for the commission to identify delivery challenges peculiar to the states and what needed to be done in order to address them.

The discussions were on state provision of matching grants to offset the back-log of un-accessed FGN/UBE intervention funds, innovating renewed approaches to tackling the out-of-school challenge, enhancing the utilisation of UBEC intervention projects for Almajiri education and ensuring improved state and Local Government Education Authorithy (LGEA) efforts in improving UBE infrastructure.

In Bauchi State, Deputy Governor, Engr. Nuhu Gidado, said the government inherited a worrisome education system because neither the pupils/students' standard nor infrastructure was in good shape.

In Gombe State, the UBEC commissioned a school at Pakkar in Dukku Local Government Area, built by Aishatu Dukku, a Member of the House of Representatives, and held talks with state officials.