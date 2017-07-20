South Africa: Brexit - Southern African Customs Union Trade With UK Not to Be Disrupted

analysis

UK and Southern African Customs Union (SACU) trade ministers agreed on Wednesday to replicate southern Africa's European Union trade deal in a new trade agreement that will have to be negotiated with Britain when it leaves the EU in April 2019. By PETER FABRICIUS.

The Southern African Customs Union (SACU) trade ministers made the announcement after meeting in Johannesburg to discuss the trade implications for Southern Africa of Brexit - the departure of the UK from the 28-member EU.

The trade ministers from the UK, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Swaziland, plus a representative from Lesotho, agreed that SACU's trade with the UK should not be disrupted after Brexit.

This basically means almost all the terms and conditions of the region's current trade deal with the EU - known as the SADC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) - would be copied into a new trade deal with the UK.

South Africa's trade and industry minister Rob Davies said this technical arrangement would give assurances to importers and exporters that trade with Britain would continue as before after April 2019.

In the meantime the two sides would sit down together to discuss a new and different free trade deal to kick in...