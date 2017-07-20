Liberia: Time for Liberian Artists to Replicate Flavour

Nigeria superstar Flavour has given hope to an 11-year old visually impaired Liberian whose musical talent was overlooked until he meet his idol, who featured him in the song "Most High."

This song which has made the cut on the artist's newly minted album, 'Ijele the Traveler,' has turned Seimah G. Weifu into a star-kid overnight, racking up interviews from one radio station to another, and his photos have become the most shared on almost all social media platforms popular among Liberians.

And since the song was released, it has gained over 534,890 views on YouTube, with 3,113 comments, and is already a hit song in Liberia.

The visually-impaired lad's powerful voice has given him the nickname 'Liberian Stevie Wonder,' and some believe he can rock any genre.

Seimah and Flavour Nabania met sometime in March and the boy wooed the Nigerian megastar by singing nearly all of his songs, which motivated Flavour to think about doing a collaboration with him.

Seimah and others with disabilities represent 16% of the country's population, according to a 2008 census report by the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

It's not clear what Flavour will do with young Seimah as the boy has returned to his family in Liberia and living with his daily struggles.

But that's not all!

There are more visually impaired but gifted children like Seimah who roam the streets of Liberia every day without any hope of seeing their hopes fulfilled. Some of these kids sing or rap better than some A-list artists.

And now that Flavour has played his part, the ball is now in the court of Liberians, most especially the artists, to come to the aid of talented gems like Seimah.

The time is now, not the future! Matter of fact, sitting down and allowing foreigners to come and give hope to a young talented musician is not only shame but it clearly proves that most Liberians or most of our artists don't care about the forgotten, they just pretend to.

Every day from Broad Street to Red Light, Liberian artists see these visual impaired or other people with disabilities on the streets singing, but no one cares to take them under their wings to explore their talents.

Now, we beseech Liberian superstars to come to the aid of Seimah and others in similar conditions to help them fulfill their dreams by expanding the opportunities Flavour has given to Seimah, who is proof that visually impaired and other disabled Liberians are talented, and need local help now!

And if Liberians or our artists sit back and allow Seimah's career to go down the drain without helping, it sure will be sad.

Moreover, since policymakers have virtually ignored people like Seimah and his peers, it is about time that Liberian artists take up the mantle. Flavour did it; you can do it as well.