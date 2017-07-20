Liberia: Harris' Sisters Launch Gospel Album

If you are a lover of gospel music, you have to make room in your schedule to be part of a historic event ten days from today. The Harris Sisters will be launching their second album, 'Have your way'. It has been a long time coming since their first, but anyone who has heard them sing lately will know that the new album is no doubt something to anticipate.

Gospel music is not just about songs with themes of Christian faith and the mention of God in the lyrics, or else it would be no different from Rhythm and Blues (R&B). What sets Gospel apart from R&B is the 'A' Factor: the Anointing, the element in the music that is embedded in the lyrics, instrumentals and vocals -- the entire production that takes it to another level for the listener, spiritually. If you need to know more, start listening and start with the Harris Sisters.

According to the four sisters, the album is a contemporary gospel album blessed with upbeat praise and worship songs.

The launch will see the girls perform songs from the album, which they promise will be to the delight of lovers of the gospel genre.

According to info on the group's Facebook page, the album is set for release on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm at the Philadelphia Central Church in Congo town near the Total gas station and WAEC office.

Entrance for adults will be US$5, for which you will be granted admission and a copy of the CD. For children (12 years and under), they get to witness this night to remember for L$75. Also, video CDs and album T-shirts will be available for sale.

"Come one, come all, and let us celebrate Jesus together as we support Kingdom music! There will also be some national features added in celebration of our Independence as a nation. We love you and God bless you," said the Harris' Sisters.

The Harris' Sisters is the singing ministry which comprises the four biological daughters of Bishop George D. Harris and Rev. Musu M. Harris, that was established with the purpose of ministering the gospel of the Lord Jesus through music.