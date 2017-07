The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a shack that caught fire in Delft on Wednesday morning, Western Cape police said.

An inquest docket had been opened, spokesperson Sinathi Joni told News24.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Lane said the city's fire services responded to the fire shortly after 09:00.

He confirmed the fatality, but believed the boy was 11.

Lane said two informal structures were destroyed, leaving two people displaced.

