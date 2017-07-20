South Africa: Sascoc Confirms CEO Reddy's Suspension

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has confirmed the suspension of its CEO Tubby Reddy .

This decision was made at a board meeting by the organisation's leadership at Olympic House in Johannesburg in Wednesday.

A press statement released by SASCOC on Thursday reads:

Following allegations against Mr Tubby Reddy from a staff member on sexual harassment and him subsequently declaring a dispute with the Board about unfair treatment and process on these allegations, the board resolved the following:

- After receiving representation from Mr Tubby Reddy's lawyer, the SASCOC Board resolved to go ahead with the suspension of Mr Reddy with effect from Thursday 20 July 2017.

- The SASCOC Board will ensure that the investigation is concluded within 30 days and concluding on the 18th of August 2017. By then, the investigation which led to his suspension should have been completed.

- In consultation with SASCOC's lawyers, the Board resolved that an external firm will be appointed to handle the process of investigation.

- The SASCOC Board requires Mr Tubby Reddy's co-operation with the investigation.

- The suspension will be with full pay.

Source: Sport24