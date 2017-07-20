Liberia: Police Warns 'Trouble Makers'

With 11 days to political campaign, the Liberia National Police (LNP) appears not to be taking anything for granted, particularly violence by some unscrupulous individuals, who are reportedly threatening to disrupt political campaign activities and the pending elections.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman warned that men under his watch will not tolerate any form of violence during and after the 2017 Presidential and Representative Elections.

Coleman maintained that the Police will drastically deal with anyone or group of individuals, who will engage in violence to undermine the peace of Liberia.

The Police Chief spoke Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Margibi County when the Liberia National Police, in partnership with Carter Center, Swedish Embassy, among others, launched the "Don't Bribe The Police' and 'Yes To Peace, No To Violence" Campaign.

Coleman observed that semblance of pre-electoral violence in some quarters is troubling.

Recently, a group of protestors in Clara Town attempted to stall an endorsement ceremony of Vice President Joseph Boakai, and another in Margibi County, also staged a protest against the running mate to Ambassador Boakai, Emmanuel Nuquay.

But the youthful Police Chief disclosed that an immediate investigation has been launched into the two recent violent incidents, stressing that those involved will face the consequences of the law.

He said elections are pivotal to the country's emerging democracy; and as such, citizens' support is needed to help the police handle the elections activities.

Coleman noted that violence is not the way forward in handling issues, but instead, encourage those with grievances to seek the rule of law to remedy their concerns.

Also speaking at the program, Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Wetterqvist said the issue of trust must be seen as a two-way street if bribery must be addressed in the police.

She said both police and the public should work together in addressing the situation, and assured her government will remain supportive of the Liberia's justice system.

For his part, the Chief of Party of Carter Center, Pewee Flomoku, pledged his organization's commitment in working with the Liberia National Police to build officers' capacity.

Mr. Flomoku said the role of the police is critical in the Liberian society for which the support of citizens is needed.