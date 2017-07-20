Liberia: Turkish School Faces Probe

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has received expression of concern by parents about the recent public comments made by the Foreign Minister of Turkey during a one-day visit to Monrovia against the Turkish International School System in the country.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu asserted that the school did not represent the interests and aspirations of the Government and people of Turkey.

He, therefore, appealed to the Government of Liberia to remove the current management of the school.

The Ministry, in a release Wednesday informed the public that the Government of Liberia is aware of the failed coup in Turkey a year ago, July 15, 2016, which is being linked to the founder of these schools in Liberia and many other countries across the globe by the Turkish Government.

"As was stated by Foreign Minister Madam Marjon Kamara during the media stakeout with her Turkish counterpart, the matter was brought to the attention of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the Government has made the commitment to investigate the matter," the release said.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said government has no evidence or facts on the matter; as such, it has committed to launch an investigation to determine the veracity of the allegations levied against the school and its proprietors.

The release said the Liberian Government will not support any entity whose objective could bring harm to Liberia and/or friendly countries.

Meanwhile, the release said until the investigation is concluded, the Turkish Light International School System remains a private institution of learning in Liberia and enjoys all the privileges provided all educational institutions operating in the country.