Liberia: Ricks Gets Scholarships, Computers

Liberia's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China has provided three scholarships and four sets of computers to Ricks Institute in Virginia, outside Monrovia.

Ambassador Dudley McKinley Thomas made the presentations Sunday at the commencement convocation of Ricks Institute.

He said two of the scholarships will be provided to two members of the school's faculty to do their graduate studies in the People's Republic of China, while the other was awarded to the dux of the 2017 graduating class to attend any higher learning institution in Liberia.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Thomas, who is an alumnus of the school challenged the graduates to remain strong if they must survive whatever life throws at them.

Ambassador Thomas described the graduates as dragons and asked them to always remember that they are Ricks' dragon.

He told them that dragon is a fantastic creature that whether experiencing great growth or crushing tragedy, endures.

"By the end of it all, however, a dragon remains strong and will be able to survive whatever life throws its way," Ambassador Thomas said.

He added that in light of all their struggles, however, dragons are also blessed with the greatest capacity for love, which allows them to accomplish great deeds as a member of a team and to share their lives with friends and families.

Ambassador Thomas admonished the graduates to incorporate dynamism and nationalism in their person.

He also called on them to display culture elegance in behavior or manner as well as display selfless concern for the well-being of others without trying to benefit.

Ambassador Thomas stressed the need for the graduates to show kindness and be pleasant toward others, even if they feel that they have become rich.

He also encouraged the graduates to be open-minded by considering new ideas.

Ambassador Thomas lauded the Principal and Chief Administrative Officer of Ricks Institute, Rev. Dr. Olu Q. Menjay for the level of transformation he has brought to the school.

Dr. Menjay thanked Ambassador Thomas for the provision of the computers and the scholarships.

Forty students who successfully completed their studies were awarded diplomas.