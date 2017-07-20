South Africa: Reporter's Notebook - the Proteas Captured and Broke Our Hearts, but They'll Be the Golden Generation

analysis

Sometimes, you just have to accept that being impartial is not always possible. The heartbreak of the Proteas in the semi-final made that a reality. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

There comes a time (for some more times than others) where a journalist just has to accept that being impartial is not entirely possible. Seeing the Proteas in tears after they lost their World Cup semi-final to England on Monday was one of those times.

My heart broke several times over this group of players who have worked, fought, trained and did everything else so hard only to be disappointed with two balls to spare. Ayabonga Khaka, the young bowler who is fast becoming one of the most economical in the game, celebrated her birthday with a heartbreak.

Their raw emotions seeped through the TV screen and into my lounge and as pictures of the opposition consoling them started to surface, I was, as the kids say, "done".

Over the last four years, I have had the privilege of covering the team on and off. Seeing them develop from amateurs to professionals has been a delight.

As with all sports teams, what nobody ever sees or rarely talks about is the sacrifices...