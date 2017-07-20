Liberia: CDC Lawmakers Want Nuquay Recused

Representative Bhofal Chambers of Maryland County and the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has joined his party colleague, Representative Acarious Gray in calling for the recusal of House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay due to his preferment as running mate by Vice President Joseph Boakai, but the demand seems to be getting nowhere.

Initially, Rep. Gray made the call last week few days after he was announced by VP Boakai as running mate, with Rep. Chambers being the latest to join the fray for Speaker Nuquay's recusal.

In a communication that was stiffly resisted by his colleagues Tuesday, Rep. Chambers prayed members of the House to see wisdom in prevailing on Speaker Nuquay recuse himself since he is being named by Unity Party standard-bearer, Joseph Nyuma Boakai as running mate.

Citing avoidance the temptation of compromising the interest of the Liberian nation, the two-term Pleebo-Sodoken lawmaker said there was a compelling need for the Speaker who has been selected by the Vice President who himself is the president of the Liberian senate to recuse himself from presiding over the plenary to Rep. Chambers who couldn't state any constitutional or statutory laws for his call made reference to independence, objectivity or balance on critical issues that are in the best interest of the Liberian people.

"Predicated upon the foregoing, as representatives of citizens across the length and breadth of our cherished nation, it behooves us to act with swiftness and sagacity to protect our scared institution and this noble state without fear or favor," he said in his communication.

His communication ignited arguments which could not be controlled by the presiding officer, Representative Josephine Francis who is noted for fumbling while presiding.

Lawmakers were seen moving from place to place in Chambers uncontrollably with the presiding officer seemingly confused to contain the huge noise.

A Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe motion for Chambers' communication to be opened for discussion was granted but Rep. Chambers who is noted of sustaining his argument fumbled in defending his argument.

On the apparent back of Rep. Chambers' failure to convince his colleagues, Representative Garrison Yealue called for the communication to be trashed because it lacks legality.

He was joined by Representative Jeremiah Kpan Koung who said Rep. Chambers' communication lacks research and basic facts to substantiate his call.

"This matter has no reliance and I moved and given the time for this communication to be seized and let it appears as if it did not come here in this chambers," representative Koung recommended.

Representative George Mulbah of Bong County called on the plenary to warn Representative Chambers and would be crafters that if such communication hits the floor again, such crafter will be dealt with.

Representatives Numene Bartekwa and Edwin Snowe also joined the debate and condemned Rep. Chambers with other lawmakers jokingly saying 'boo, boo'. After several minutes of debates on the communication, a motion was filed by Representative Numene Bartekwa for the communication to be thrown out. Nineteen lawmakers voted for the communication to be thrown out, one against and no abstention.

The two lawmakers' call reminisces similar situation that befell former Speaker Alex Tyler when some colleagues mounted pressure for his recusal owing to his alleged connection to corruption.

Serious resistance coupled with legal tussle from Tyler were not enough to save the former Speaker from being removed. Tyler finally bowed to pressure to recuse himself, a decision that eventually gave pathway for lawmakers to permanently seal his removal as Speaker and replaced with Nuquay who himself is coming under pressure gradually.