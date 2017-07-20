Liberia: 'I Want to Be a Different Lawmaker'

Days after he was certified by the electoral Body, National Elections Commission (NEC), to contest the pending elections in October, Grand Kru District #1 Legislative Aspirant has unveiled his plan and vision for the District, promising to tackle the perennial problems of poor healthcare, educational backwardness and bad road conditions.

Mr. Sheakron Weh Bopleh, is running to replace outgoing Representative George Wesseh Blamo who is not contesting, hoping to outstep his would-be predecessor in responding to the social and economic needs of the district by placing emphasis on roads, peace and reconciliation.

In a district if people with different tribal backgrounds and linkages, he said it is prudent to bring citizens together, first and foremost, if development is to be realized.

Born in Nifa, Grand Kru, and educated in Monrovia at the University of Liberia, Mr. Bopleh says one of his principal preoccupation will be working along with the various communities to undertake development projects that will improve the lives of the people, ensure that all communities of the district have access to road, and that appropriate local governance structure are put place as desired by the people of the District and Grand Kru County in general.

He also promises to commit himself to spending time with the citizens, if elected, meeting with them regularly to discuss progress and challenges as regard development projects and other issues confronting the district and county.

"Will ensure peaceful co-existence among communities and peoples," he emphasized in his blueprint. As per his ideology, he says he believes in free market economy where the government will create the enabling environment for private sector development which will be the engine for economic growth in the county.

"We believe that the government should strengthen its regulatory bodies to ensure that the private sector conforms and respects existing laws and sectorial regulations. We believe in accountability and transparency. We respect historical, bilateral and multilateral relationships but believe in non-alignment as a foreign policy instrument," he said.

Mr. Bopleh told reporters that he was vying for office to actively contribute positively to the growth of Liberia, promote policies which will enhance the full implementation of its transformation agenda; ensure a wholesome functioning society and to make a difference in the improvement of lives of the people of District #1 and that of Grand Kru County.

He intoned: "We will continue to mobilize the return of our people to their ancestral villages and towns in District #1 and Grand Kru County either physically or through their active participation in development projects."

A creative and developmentally-conscious character credited for the involvement of Golden Veroleum Liberia in Grand Kru, mainly in Nifa, Wedebo and Garraway, Bopleh has been part of the lives of people of the District for long time.

Approachable, understanding and cooperative and someone who subscribes to the philosophy of hardwork for productivity, Bopleh wants to be a different lawmaker that others will emulate.

According to him, he will work to give support to the health sector of the County in addressing issues around deployment of qualified health workers, needed materials and logistics and ensure that citizens and residents have access to health facilities and affordable health care.

"We will work with the authorities of the Ministry of Education both at the national or local levels in strengthening national policies on education that will ensure that children go to and remain in school," he said and also link young people with livelihood skills that will give them economic empowerment.

Aspirant Bopleh also promises to work on local programs in collaboration with the local residents and authority that will attract investments in the district and county to improve the livelihood of the people, promote the county development agenda.

The District #1 Aspirant also promised to work against programs, utterances, actions and policies which will aggravate sectionalism, ethnicity and divisive behaviors in District #1 and Grand Kru County.

He said he would reach out to everyone in the District to make sure their voices are heard in its running.